12 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered hashish and illegal weapons from them.

During the ongoing operation against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Zia, Khizar, Amir, Adnan, Fakhar and others and recovered 535 gram hashish, 10 pistols and a rifle from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.