Open Menu

12 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Liquor, Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 08:53 PM

12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Tuesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak and Bani Gala police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 12 accused.

He said police teams also recovered 2,053 grams heroin, 1,030 grams hashish, five liters of liquor and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operations/Investigation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority, he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Arslan Bani Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim ..

Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir

3 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft

2 minutes ago
 12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

2 minutes ago
 No large scale operation being carried out in KP: ..

No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

2 minutes ago
 NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girl ..

NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transforma ..

4 minutes ago
 CM announces regularization of tourism police

CM announces regularization of tourism police

20 minutes ago
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective ..

Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization

20 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for following approved rules in using ..

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

20 minutes ago
 Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliamen ..

Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House

20 minutes ago
 AI initiatives to augment economic activity throug ..

AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan

20 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point ..

Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

20 minutes ago
 Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on ..

Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan