12 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Liquor, Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 08:53 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Tuesday.
A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak and Bani Gala police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 12 accused.
He said police teams also recovered 2,053 grams heroin, 1,030 grams hashish, five liters of liquor and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.
SSP Operations/Investigation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority, he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered
No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..
NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transforma ..
CM announces regularization of tourism police
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization
CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land
Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House
AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan
Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft2 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered2 minutes ago
-
No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir2 minutes ago
-
NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transformation4 minutes ago
-
CM announces regularization of tourism police20 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land20 minutes ago
-
Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House20 minutes ago
-
AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan20 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates20 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC20 minutes ago
-
Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition20 minutes ago