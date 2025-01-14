12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, on Tuesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak and Bani Gala police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 12 accused.

He said police teams also recovered 2,053 grams heroin, 1,030 grams hashish, five liters of liquor and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operations/Investigation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority, he added.

