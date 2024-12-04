12 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs Recovered
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered drugs from their possession on Wednesday.
An official told APP that the ICT Police Tarnol, Khanna, Humak, Bhara Kahu, Ramna and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
He said the police team also arrested eight accused namely Ehsan, Tahir Manzoor, Sajid, Sajad Masih, Zahir, Shafique, Zaman, Nasrullah and Touseef Gul and recovered 2210 gram heroin, 475 gram Ice, 02 pistols and one dagger from their possession.
Moreover, 04 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation, Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
