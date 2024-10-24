12 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday apprehended 12 criminals involved in various criminal activities, and recovered drugs and weapons, along with ammunition from their possessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday apprehended 12 criminals involved in various criminal activities, and recovered drugs and weapons, along with ammunition from their possessions.

A public relations officer of the police told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, teams from the Islamabad Police, including Bhara Kahu, Khanna, Karachi Company, Golra, Nilore, and Bani Gala police stations, took legal action against those involved in drug peddling and illegal weapon possession.

He said police teams recovered 2,593 grams of heroin, 20 liters of liquor, and three pistols, along with ammunition, from their possessions.

Additionally, four absconders were arrested from various areas of the city in the last 24 hours.

DIG Syed Ali Raza stated that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

"Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority," DIG Raza said.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, the emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT-15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP-rzr-mkz