12 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered weapons and huge cache of drugs from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the Islamabad Police Sangjani, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Koral and Humak police teams took action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team also arrested nine accused namely Ahmed Shafiq, Rehmat Hussain, Hamza Nawaz, Abrar, Zuvaid Ashraf, Gul Wali, Muhammad Rasool, Imran Zafar and Zaheer and recovered 445-gram heroin, 555-gram hashish and three pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

