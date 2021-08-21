UrduPoint.com

12 Outlaws Arrested During Last 48 Hours

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has said that Islamabad police is trying its best to secure the capital and to ensure the safety of its citizens

He told that, despite Muharram ul Haram security duties, police also accelerated its all-out efforts to curb the crime in the city and during the last 48 hours, he said, 12 criminals were arrested from different areas of the city.

According to the details, Golra police arrested accused Akeel Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol. Aabpara police arrested accused Asghar Ali and recovered one iron punch.

Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Abdul Razaaq and Dad Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Lohibher police arrested an impersonator namely Naeem Durani.

Margalla police arrested two accused Sulmana and Roshan and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested four accused Khuram Shahzad,Tahir, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Wasif and recovered stolen items from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the police performance and directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. SSP (Operations) said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

