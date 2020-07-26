12 outlaws arrested in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested 12 outlaws and recovered thousands of rupees from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that the teams of various police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction,arrested 12 outlaws including drug peddlers,gamblers etc and recovered 206 liters liqour,cash amounting to Rs 0.6 million from their possession.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.