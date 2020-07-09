UrduPoint.com
12 Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police on Thursday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused, recovered 2.

690 kg hashish, 35 litres liquor,five pistols 30 bore, two guns 12 bore,a rifle 7mm and a rifle 444 bore from their possession.

They were identified as-- Nadeem, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ashraf, Muhammad Arshad, Zeeshan, Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Tariq, Safdar, Zain Ali, Shahbaz, Muhammad Altaf and Mumtaz .

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

