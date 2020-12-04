UrduPoint.com
12 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

12 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Friday that ongoing drive against drugs sellers and weapon handlers, teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals and recovered 5.

800 Kg hashish, 50 liter of liquor, 03 Pistol 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from their possession.

They were identified-- Mohsin, Muhammad Ashraf, Dilawar Masih, Imtiaz, MuhammadArshaad,Muhammad Ramzan, Mumtaz, Khizar Hayyat and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

