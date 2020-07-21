12 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapon seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said here on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused and recovered 1.

560 kg Hashish, 10 liter liquor, 6 pistols 30 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them. They were identified as Muhammad Rizwan, Gul Sheer, Muhammad Javaid, Umer Khayyam, Roshan, Ali HaiderSarfraz, Talha, Ahsan Sajid, Hayyat, Arshad and Safdar Ali. Police have registered separate casesagainst them.