UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics, Weapon Seized

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:30 PM

12 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapon seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said here on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused and recovered 1.

560 kg Hashish, 10 liter liquor, 6 pistols 30 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them. They were identified as Muhammad Rizwan, Gul Sheer, Muhammad Javaid, Umer Khayyam, Roshan, Ali HaiderSarfraz, Talha, Ahsan Sajid, Hayyat, Arshad and Safdar Ali. Police have registered separate casesagainst them.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

26 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

36 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

48 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

1 hour ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.