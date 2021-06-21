12 outlaws arrested; valuables, weapons recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, valuables and weapons, a police spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, valuables and weapons, a police spokesperson said.

Under the direction of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities of the district.

Following these directions, SP (Sadar-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukhari and including SHO Golra police Station Asim Ghafar, ASI Hakim Ali along with others arrested a wanted member of a bike-lifter gang identified as Nadeem Ahmed and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from him, while police teams also arrested two accused Abdullah and Shazal and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sihala police nabbed a proclaimed offender Ahmed Shah son of Kamal Shah, resident of Kohat KP for their involvement in Murder, dacoity and crime cases of heinous nature and further investigation is underway from him.

Furthermore Tarnol police arrested accused Suleman allegedly involved in an attempt to two childs while police team also arrested five accused Arab Khan, Ajab Khan, Shamshad Khan, Abdul Rehman, and Javed and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Mir Vais and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Saeed and recovered one dagger from him. Golra police arrested two accused Abdullah and Shazal and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.

The SSP has categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.