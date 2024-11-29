Open Menu

12 Outlaws Arrested, Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

A police spokesperson told APP that, the Islamabad Police Sumbal, Industrial Area, Kirpa and Bhara Kahu police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team also arrested seven accused namely Sabir Ali, Gul Ali Shah, Ali, Muhammad Asif, Shahid, Kashif and Mubashir and recovered two pistols and 1350-gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the ICT Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements would be allowed to disrupt the citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police, he said.

He urged the citizens to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

