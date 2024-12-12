Open Menu

12 Outlaws Arrested; Weapons & Liquor Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in various criminal activities on Thursday, recovering weapons and liquor from their possessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in various criminal activities on Thursday, recovering weapons and liquor from their possessions.

A public relation officer told APP that the ICT Police Tarnol, Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Humak, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, selling drugs and liquor.

In this regard, police teams arrested 10 accused namely Dawood, Kawish, Zaryab Mahmood, Parvez, Asad, Zeeshan Akbar, Imran Khan, Hamza Ali and Mohib Ali and recovered 10 liters of liquor, 1,260-gram heroin and seven pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

