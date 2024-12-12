12 Outlaws Arrested; Weapons & Liquor Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in various criminal activities on Thursday, recovering weapons and liquor from their possessions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in various criminal activities on Thursday, recovering weapons and liquor from their possessions.
A public relation officer told APP that the ICT Police Tarnol, Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Humak, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, selling drugs and liquor.
In this regard, police teams arrested 10 accused namely Dawood, Kawish, Zaryab Mahmood, Parvez, Asad, Zeeshan Akbar, Imran Khan, Hamza Ali and Mohib Ali and recovered 10 liters of liquor, 1,260-gram heroin and seven pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
Punjab University sports gala 2024
Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized
German delegation visits PU, meets VC
Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates5 minutes ago
-
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest5 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Directorate of Health Ser ..5 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized5 minutes ago
-
German delegation visits PU, meets VC5 minutes ago
-
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social media17 minutes ago
-
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered14 minutes ago
-
CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum8 minutes ago
-
272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan8 minutes ago
-
Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC8 minutes ago
-
SAQE organizes seminar ‘People’s Agenda for Transforming Education; from Silos to Systems’12 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Center (BFC) starts driving test service8 minutes ago