12 Outlaws Booked For Meddling Into State Affairs In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

12 outlaws booked for meddling into state affairs in Multan

District administration got registered case against 12 outlaws, belonging to a land-grabber group, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :District administration got registered case against 12 outlaws, belonging to a land-grabber group, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, some staffers of Metropolitan Corporation raided at Gulshan Mehr colony to discourage land grabbing.

All of a sudden, a group led by Ashtar, reached and started scuffle with the staffers. The staffers informed Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed. The AC rushed to the site with police.

The police arrested alleged outlaw Ashtar.

BZU Police have registered case against 12 unknown persons for meddling into state affairs.

More Stories From Pakistan

