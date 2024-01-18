Open Menu

12 Outlaws Held

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM

12 outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Thursday.

Police said that the teams raided at different localities and nabbed Abdul Rehman, Sattar, Ghaffar, Shamus, Waheed, Nabeel, Shahid and others, besides recovering 1.2 kg hashish ,2 kg heroin, 300 liters liquor,3 pistols,9 guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

