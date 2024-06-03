Open Menu

12 Outlaws Held

Published June 03, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The police arrested 12 alleged outlaws from various parts of the district here on Monday.

The teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.

8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

