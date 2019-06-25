12 outlaws held

DERA MURAD JAMALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Sadar Police have arrested 12 accused those were involved in different criminal activities including double murdered, thefts, robberies, snatching of motorbikes.

According to the details, police have recovered four motorcycles, laptops and one cow and investigation is underway.

The crackdown was launched against the criminals on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Naseerabad.

The name of arrested accused Sajid Ali, Jia Khan, Abdul Ghani, Shahzada, Abdul Waheed and others.

Police have registered the separate cases against them.

