12 Outlaws Held In January

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Khurarianwala police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 dacoits during the month of January 2020.

Khurarianwala police under the supervision of DSP Anwar Saeed launched a vigorous campaign against criminals and arrested 12 dacoits.

These dacoits belong to 2 gangs who were involved in dacoities in Faisalabad and other districts including Nankana and Sheikhupura.

The outlaws were identified as Arsalan, Naalain, Saad Ali, Waqas residents of Chak no 214-RB, Asif, Faheem, Zubair, Abdul Basit, Muhammad Ali, Amanullah, Nasir alias Gogi and Binyameen residents of Chak No.

211-RB.

The police recovered looted money of Rs 1 million, 4 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry announced cash prizes and commendation letters for DSP Anwar Saeed and his teams over their excellent performance, police spokesman added.

