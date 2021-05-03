UrduPoint.com
12 Outlaws Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 12 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said on Monday that during the ongoing campaign against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused and recovered 1.

5-kg hashish, 110 litres of liquor, five guns of 12-bore, two rifles of 444-bore, two pistols of 30-bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Zeeshan, Imran Khalid, Ghulam Murtaza, Naveed, Jamal Ali, Pervaiz and others. Police have registered separate cases.

