12 Outlaws Including 7 Drug Pushers Held

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

12 outlaws including 7 drug pushers held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 12 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Shahzad Town police arrested five drug pushers namely Waheed, Adnan ,Sagheer, Irfan and Adnan and recovered 1.015 kilogram hashish, 250 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested Irfan and recovered 20 liters wine from his possession.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested two culprits namely Noman and Arshad and recovered stolen bike, two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested bootleggers namely Waseem and recovered 90 liter wine from him.

Kohsar police arrested a theif Hakim khan while CIA police arrested two accused including a bike lifter namely Noman, Arshad Mehmood and recovered stolen bike and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused namely Mansoor and recovered five wine bottles from him. Sihala police arrested accused Ehsan and recovered stolen bike from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

