12 Outlaws Including Kite Seller Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:10 PM

12 outlaws including kite seller held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mistafa Tanveer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities of the district and arrested 12 outlaws including kite seller, the spokesperson said.

The SP (Saddar-zone) constituted special police teams under the supervision of SHO Ramana along with other officials arrested accused kite seller namely Noman and recovered large numbers of kites from him.

In a separate development, kohsar police arrested accused Umer Zaib involved in kite flying Nilor police arrested a drug pusher namely Shahraiz and recovered 1.130 kilogram hashish from him.

While police also arrested accused Zafran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Sham ul Haq and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Shams Colony police arrested accused Muhammad Junaid and recovered 143 gram hashish from him. Aabpara police apprehended bootleggers namely Saim Javed and recovered 30 liter wine, empty bottles from him.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated Police performance. SSP Operations Islamabad appealed to parents not to allow children to buy or fly kites because it is dangerous. He also sought cooperation of citizens to make the lives of all secure and safe.

