12 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs & Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the Police Margalla, Golra, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony police teams took legal action against accused involved in different criminal activities.
In this regard, police teams arrested eight accused and recovered 837 grams heroin and six pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
