12 Passenger Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The district administration impounded 12 buses and wagons for overcharging, here on Thursday.

Following decrease in petroleum price, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Mohsin Nisar inspected various passenger vehicles. He sought feedback from passengers about fare reduction.

He found 12 buses and wagon owners involved in extracting extra money than the recommended from passengers. He also imposed fine Rs 100,000 to transport owners. He stated, the crackdown will continue. Secretary RTA also refunded the overcharged amount to the passengers which were nearly Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated that Punjab government was committed to shift relief of recent decrease in fuel prices to the passengers. He also instructed to continue the crackdown against the violators.

