12 Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off Road Near DG Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A speeding passenger bus traveling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Jampur skidded off the Indus Highway near Aali Wala, leaving 12 passengers injured.
Rescue 1122 responded swiftly by providing on-site first aid and shifting critically injured individuals to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.
The injured include Rahmat-Ullah, M. Saad, M. Baqir, M. Waseem, M. Danish, Bahar Mai, Nizam Bibi, Nazar Hussain, M. Afzal, Sawaira Bibi, Sami Bibi, and M. Ali. Police authorities are investigating the incident, which was attributed to over-speeding.
