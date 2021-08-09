UrduPoint.com

12 Pc Decrease Registered In Polio Refusal Cases In Peshawar

Mon 09th August 2021

12 pc decrease registered in polio refusal cases in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :During a recent vaccination drive launched in start of August 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a drop of 12 percent has been registered in polio refusal cases in Peshawar district.

According to data collected by office of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, in January 2021 the number of polio refusals cases was 41457. Later in the month of June, the refusal dropped to 32883, showing a reduction of 21 percent.

Meanwhile, now in the month of August 2021, the descend in refusal continue to drop and reduced to 29037 numbers.

The details further revealed that in High Risk Union councils, the number of polio refusal cases were registered as 8533 in January 2021.

In June, a drop of 19 percent were witnessed through registration of 5872 cases in High Risk Union councils of Peshawar district. Whereas, in August 2021, a further plunge of 15 percent was recorded in refusal cases.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Capt ® Khalid Mehmood had issued directives to administrative officers of bringing the percentage of refusal cases in Peshawar to zero.

