Open Menu

12 People Died In Dumper-related Accidents In Four Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

12 people died in Dumper-related accidents in four weeks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Twelve people were hit to death by dumpers in various parts of the district during the last four weeks.

District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi told APP here on Saturday that a survey revealed that dumper trucks were being altered, modified, and in some cases even manufactured in and around the city.

Local mechanics are modifying/altering the loader-trucks without adopting prescribed procedures and using proper machinery, in violation of rules and regulations. He said the loader trucks were being manufactured with simple iron sheets and iron girders in different areas of the city including Pull-111, Azam Market, General Bus Stand, Kabari Bazaar, 46 Adda, Jhal-Chakian and other places.

"No inspection of locally made dumper-trucks is ever carried out by any department, while the traffic police challan big vehicles only when they enter the city," a truck driver said.

However, he added, fitness certificate was also available for these trucks. He admitted that a large number of trucks were plying on roads without fitness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications were carried out on them, he added.

The DPO said vehicles' inspection was necessary and strict compliance in load management was being ensured. He said that vehicle inspection department was also making efforts to handle the situation effectively, adding that entry of heavy traffic was restricted in densely populated areas of the city.

Owing to strict actions against dumper drivers, dumper related accidents had reduced a lot, he added.

Recent Stories

Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

2 minutes ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

2 minutes ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

15 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

27 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

31 minutes ago
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

36 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

45 minutes ago
 Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in ..

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..

1 hour ago
 3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

2 hours ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

2 hours ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan