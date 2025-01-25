12 People Died In Dumper-related Accidents In Four Weeks
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Twelve people were hit to death by dumpers in various parts of the district during the last four weeks.
District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi told APP here on Saturday that a survey revealed that dumper trucks were being altered, modified, and in some cases even manufactured in and around the city.
Local mechanics are modifying/altering the loader-trucks without adopting prescribed procedures and using proper machinery, in violation of rules and regulations. He said the loader trucks were being manufactured with simple iron sheets and iron girders in different areas of the city including Pull-111, Azam Market, General Bus Stand, Kabari Bazaar, 46 Adda, Jhal-Chakian and other places.
"No inspection of locally made dumper-trucks is ever carried out by any department, while the traffic police challan big vehicles only when they enter the city," a truck driver said.
However, he added, fitness certificate was also available for these trucks. He admitted that a large number of trucks were plying on roads without fitness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications were carried out on them, he added.
The DPO said vehicles' inspection was necessary and strict compliance in load management was being ensured. He said that vehicle inspection department was also making efforts to handle the situation effectively, adding that entry of heavy traffic was restricted in densely populated areas of the city.
Owing to strict actions against dumper drivers, dumper related accidents had reduced a lot, he added.
