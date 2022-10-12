UrduPoint.com

12 People Hurt As Over Speeding Bus Collided With Water Course

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 12 people sustained injuries as an over speeding bus collided with concrete water course after hitting a motorcycle near Manna Morr Adda here Wednesday.

According to details, a passenger bus was coming to Burewala from Lahore and collided with concrete water course after hitting a motorcycle while taking turn near at Manna Morr Adda. As a result, 12 people including motorcycle riders sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted eight injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where they were provided first aid to four minor injured on the spot.

The injured included Badar Munir, Mudassir Ali, Muhammad Shahram, Irum Shahzadi, Taj Muhammad and others.

The teenager motorcycle rider was referred to Sahiwal due to critical condition. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police concerned reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

