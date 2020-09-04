12 people injured in building collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):At least 12 people were injured when a building of a private bank collapsed in Chuburgi area here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, an explosion occurred in a private bank's building due to gas leakage after which the building collapsed.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started the operation to pull out the injured from the debris.

The teams shifted eight injured, including Nawaz,50, Asad Mumtaz ,28, Muhammad Ghalib,46, Waqas,24, Arshad Ahsan,30, Iqrar Abbas,45, Usman,28, and Dilawar Yamin, 50, to the Services Hospital while four others-- Waheed Ali,20, Muzammil,22, Munzoor, 37,and Siddique,80, were shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

The police started investigation regarding the incident.