UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 People Injured In Building Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

12 people injured in building collapse incident

:At least 12 people were injured when a building of a private bank collapsed in Chuburgi area here on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):At least 12 people were injured when a building of a private bank collapsed in Chuburgi area here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, an explosion occurred in a private bank's building due to gas leakage after which the building collapsed.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started the operation to pull out the injured from the debris.

The teams shifted eight injured, including Nawaz,50, Asad Mumtaz ,28, Muhammad Ghalib,46, Waqas,24, Arshad Ahsan,30, Iqrar Abbas,45, Usman,28, and Dilawar Yamin, 50, to the Services Hospital while four others-- Waheed Ali,20, Muzammil,22, Munzoor, 37,and Siddique,80, were shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

The police started investigation regarding the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bank Rescue 1122 Gas From

Recent Stories

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

28 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

35 minutes ago

Messi Backtracks on Barcelona Exit Push, to Releas ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister declines to accept resignation of B ..

9 minutes ago

Webinar on 'Remembering national resilience again ..

9 minutes ago

Sep 6 recognized as unforgettable day in military ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.