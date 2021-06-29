UrduPoint.com
12 Percent Population Undergo Vaccination Against COVID-19 In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Sarah Aslam said on Tuesday that 12 percent population of Punjab province underwent vaccination against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Sarah Aslam said on Tuesday that 12 percent population of Punjab province underwent vaccination against coronavirus.

She was chairing a meeting to review vaccination process in the district .

She remarked that the process of vaccination was heading forward with rapid pace.

She maintained that 27 million persons would be vaccinated by end of December in the province.

Sarah urged the citizens to follow precautions against COVID -19. She alarmed that 4th wave of the pandemic was being expected so people should demonstrate responsibility and follow recommendations of health experts.

She also hinted that government was facilitating persons , who wished foreign visit. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad informed that 353,000 citizens were vaccinated in the district and the process was heading forward smoothly.

