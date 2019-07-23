12 persons arrested in crackdown against quacks in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 12 quacks from Mathani area in a crackdown launched on public complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 12 quacks from Mathani area in a crackdown launched on public complaints.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar received complaints during a Kuli Kacheri in the area that quacks were openly operating clinics at Mathani and others localities on Kohat Road.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Town-IV, Asif Iqbal inspected different clinics and medical laboratories at Mathani and its adjacent areas on Kohat Road.

During checking, he arrested 12 persons for operating medical clinics and laboratories without registration and certificates.