12 persons hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and tractor-trolley due to thick fog near Labar Morr old Shujaabad road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was coming from Multan to Shujaabad when it suddenly collided with a tractor trolley near Labar Morr old Shujaabad road due to fog.

As a result, 12 people were injured.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted 9 minor injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujaabad while three seriously injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.