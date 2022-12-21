UrduPoint.com

12 Persons Hurt In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and tractor-trolley due to thick fog near Labar Morr old Shujaabad road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was coming from Multan to Shujaabad when it suddenly collided with a tractor trolley near Labar Morr old Shujaabad road due to fog.

As a result, 12 people were injured.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted 9 minor injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujaabad while three seriously injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

