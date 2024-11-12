12 Persons Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) As many as 12 people have received injuries in a car-bus collision near the Ranika area here.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, the injured were identified as Bacha Khan, Abdulkahar, Sajid, Muhammad Sher, Abdal, Fazal Karim, Ruhullah, Abdullah, Arshad Fahad, and Samreen.
The rescue team shifted the injured to Timgara Hospital.
