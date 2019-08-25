UrduPoint.com
12 Persons Injured In Road Accident In Kohat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

12 persons injured in road accident in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :At least, twelve persons were got sustained injuries in a road accident when a speedy car collided with a passenger van near Pindi-Kohat flour mill in Kohat at wee hours on Sunday.

According to the rescue, unfortunately the incident happened due to the negligence of both drivers, adding the injured were taken to nearby hospital whereas the condition of two wounded were serious.

The police official informed that both vehicles and drivers were immediately taken in the custody and a case had been filed against them.

