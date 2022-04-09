12 persons of family fell unconscious after eating poisonous food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 12 persons of a family fell unconscious after eating poisonous food item at Chak No 96/10-R in district Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 12 persons of a family fell unconscious after eating poisonous food item at Chak No 96/10-R in district Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122, Twelve members of a family, hailing from Chak No 96/10-R, allegedly took poisonous food items and fell unconscious.

The unconscious persons were identified as Nadia, Muhammad Lal, Muhammad Nawaz, Umar Hayat, Aysia Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Uzma, Sajida, Nazia, Raees and Ali.

The victims were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. However, all the victims are stated to be stable.