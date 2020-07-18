UrduPoint.com
12 Plazas Sealed Over Non-payment Of Fee

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

12 plazas sealed over non-payment of fee

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sealed 12 plazas over non-payment of commercial fee in various parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sealed 12 plazas over non-payment of commercial fee in various parts of the city.

A spokesman of ACE said here Saturday that among these plazas include cotton godown, 3-storey building, 2-story commercial building in Jinnah Colony, Lead academy & school, al-Saeed Mart-inn, Sacred School, 4-storey plaza and Sumit College, etc.

Owners of these plazas and buildings failed to deposit commercial fee of Rs.70/- million in governmentkitty. Therefore, Circle Officer ACE Mazharul Haq along with his team sealed these plazas and furtheraction against their owners is under progress.

