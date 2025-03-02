12 Points Setup For Subsidized Sugar Sale
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The process of selling sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram is going on at 12 points across the district.
Under the auspices of the Municipal Committee Chiniot, points for selling cheap sugar have been set up at Khatm Nabuwwat Chowk, Satellite Town, Sabzi Mandi Jhang Road, Rehri Bazaar Soling Stop in Municipal Committee Bhawana, Lal Chowk Aminpur Chowk, Lorry Adda Jhang Road Bhawana, Aqsa Chowk, Muslim Colony, Gol Chowk Darul Uloom in Municipal Committee Chenab Nagar and Larian Chowk, Kachehri Chowk and Bailey Chowk Jhang Road under the auspices of the Municipal Committee Lalian.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale6 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points6 minutes ago
-
Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC6 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February6 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects6 minutes ago
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
NIBD welfare society fundraiser held16 minutes ago
-
112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot dist under Ramazan package: DC16 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on Price Gougers16 minutes ago
-
3.1 earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah16 minutes ago