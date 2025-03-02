Open Menu

12 Points Setup For Subsidized Sugar Sale

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The process of selling sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram is going on at 12 points across the district.

Under the auspices of the Municipal Committee Chiniot, points for selling cheap sugar have been set up at Khatm Nabuwwat Chowk, Satellite Town, Sabzi Mandi Jhang Road, Rehri Bazaar Soling Stop in Municipal Committee Bhawana, Lal Chowk Aminpur Chowk, Lorry Adda Jhang Road Bhawana, Aqsa Chowk, Muslim Colony, Gol Chowk Darul Uloom in Municipal Committee Chenab Nagar and Larian Chowk, Kachehri Chowk and Bailey Chowk Jhang Road under the auspices of the Municipal Committee Lalian.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

51 minutes ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

51 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

51 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

51 minutes ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

1 hour ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

2 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan