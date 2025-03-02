12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The process of selling sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram is going on at 12 points across the district.

Under the auspices of the Municipal Committee Chiniot, points for selling cheap sugar have been set up at Khatm Nabuwwat Chowk, Satellite Town, Sabzi Mandi Jhang Road, Rehri Bazaar Soling Stop in Municipal Committee Bhawana, Lal Chowk Aminpur Chowk, Lorry Adda Jhang Road Bhawana, Aqsa Chowk, Muslim Colony, Gol Chowk Darul Uloom in Municipal Committee Chenab Nagar and Larian Chowk, Kachehri Chowk and Bailey Chowk Jhang Road under the auspices of the Municipal Committee Lalian.