12 Police Inspectors Promoted To Rank Of DSP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Interior has issued the notification regarding promotion of 12 Inspectors of Islamabad police to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, the promoted Inspectors of Islamabad Police are Shamas Azhar, Abid Ikram, Majid Iqbal, Muhammad Najeeb Shah, Hassan Raza, Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Ibqal, Khalid Mehmood, Ghulam Qasim, Ghulam Mustafa Dahri, Farooq Ahmed and Tanveer Ahmed.

They will remain on probation under the provisions of Section-6 of Civil Servants Act, 1973.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has congratulated the promoted officers and hoped for their best performance in future.

