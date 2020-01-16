UrduPoint.com
12 Police Officers Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:22 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Thursday issued transfer/posting orders of twelve police officers

According to a notification, SP Investigation, Jehlum Gulfam Nasir has been transferred and posted as SP Security Rawalpindi while Additional SP Investigation, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore Shazia Sarwar has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Jehlum, Additional SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Naveed Irshad as Additional SP Investigation Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Ms Javeria Muhammad Jamil DSP Headquarters Sargodha as SP, Internal Accountability Branch, Sargodha Region, SDPO New Town Rawalpindi Ziaud Din Ahmad as Additional SP Sadar Rawalpindi, Additional SP Sadar Rawalpindi Capt (r) Mazhar Iqbal as Additional SP Rawal Town Rawalpindi, Additional SP Rawal Town Rawalpindi Asif Masood as SP CIA Rawalpindi, Ms Ayesha Butt SDPO Ferozewala, Sheikhupura as Additional SP Anti Riot Unit Lahore, awaiting posting Ms Rashida Bibi as SP Admin, Faisalabad, awaiting posting Muhammad Asif Zafar as SP Internal Accountability Branch Faisalabad, awaiting posting Shahid Mahmood as SP Investigation-III Investigation Branch Punjab and SDPO Sadar DG Khan Hafeezur Rehman as SP investigation DG Khan.

