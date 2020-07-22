UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Police Officers Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

12 police officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday transferred and posted 12 police officers.

According to IGP office, Tassawar Iqbal, SP AVLS, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, City Lahore, Raza Safdar Kazmi, Addl. SP Operations, City Lahore transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, Civil Lines, Lahore, Capt. (R) Dost Muhammad, Addl. SP Operations, Civil Lines, Lahore as Addl. SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore, Ejaz Rasheed, Addl. SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore as SP AVLS, Lahore, Muhammad Bilal Qayyum, Addl. SP CRO, Lahore as Addl. SP Telecommunication, Punjab, Lahore, Syed Muhammad Abbas, awaiting posting was transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Sargodha.

Muhammad Imtiaz Mehmood, SP Investigation, Sargodha as Addl. SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, Addl. SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala as SP Investigation, Rajanpur, Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi, SP Investigation, Rajanpur, as SP Investigation, R.Y. Khan, Fraz Ahmed, SP Investigation, R.Y. Khan as SP Investigation, D.G.Khan, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP Investigation, D.G.Khan as Addl. SP Sadar Division, Gujranwala, Muhammad Waseem Dar, Addl. SP Sadar Division, Gujranwala was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Headquarters, SPU Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Sargodha Gujranwala Rajanpur

