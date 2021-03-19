12 police trainees of Bajaur tested positive for corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 12 former levies personnel have been quarantined after tested positive for coronavirus, District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Kokab Farooq said on Friday.

Talking to reporters at his office, the DPO said that approximately 150 employees of former levies force were being trained after merger into KP police department. He said out of which 12 were sent back to homes after tested positive for coronavirus.

He said that strict directives for implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been issued for entire police department.

He said precautionary measures and timely treatment could minimize the chances of pandemic spread.

Kokab said that despite limited resources, the police department was providing boarding and lodging facilities to the trainees.

He directed participants to maintain social distancing during training so that they could complete their training without discontinuation.