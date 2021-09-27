12 policemen dismissed over crime activities

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai has dismissed 3 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 7 Head Constables and 2 Constables from service for their alleged involvement in patronizing the crimes.

The police spokesman informed on Monday that the orders for the dismissals were issued in light of the inquiry report which fixed blames of those policemen for their connivance in the crimes.

The spokesman said the SSP was constantly taking action against the corrupt elements in the police force.

According to him, 2 other head constables and a constable had also been punished for their connections with the outlaws.