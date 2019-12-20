12 POs, 51 outlaws arrested, arms recovered in Hangu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police during search operation against criminals since last week arrested 12 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 51 outlaws, 157 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

DPO Shahid Ahmad Khan said that the police had started crackdown on criminals in the jurisdiction of City police station, Saddar, Doaba, and Thal police stations.

The police recovered 12 Kalashnikov, 32 pistols, 3 guns, one repeater, 1018 rounds and 4060 gram hashish from their possession.

The DPO said that no one would be spare and action would be taken against who violate the rules and regulation.