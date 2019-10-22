UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 POs Arrested, 3 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:48 PM

12 POs arrested, 3 Kg Hashish, weapons seized in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday have arrested Twelve (12) proclaimed Offenders and recovered weapons and Narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday have arrested Twelve (12) proclaimed Offenders and recovered weapons and Narcotics from them.

Police spokesman said that during continued operation against criminals and drug paddlers' police teams along with law enforcement agencies, Elite Force and special branch have conducted search operation in different areas of Mianwali district and arrested 12 criminals during the last 15 days.

Police have recovered 3 kilogram Hashish, 30 liters liquor, 2 kalashnikoves, 8 guns of 12 bore, 11 rifles, 1 carbine, 40 pistols of 30 bore and 616 cartridges from them.

Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Mianwali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport deals with 21m items o ..

8 minutes ago

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start dir ..

21 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

22 seconds ago

KP govt taking steps to resolve businessmen grieva ..

24 seconds ago

Iraqi Prime Minister to Reveal Results of Probe In ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.