12 POs arrested, 3 Kg Hashish, weapons seized in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday have arrested Twelve (12) proclaimed Offenders and recovered weapons and Narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday have arrested Twelve (12) proclaimed Offenders and recovered weapons and Narcotics from them.

Police spokesman said that during continued operation against criminals and drug paddlers' police teams along with law enforcement agencies, Elite Force and special branch have conducted search operation in different areas of Mianwali district and arrested 12 criminals during the last 15 days.

Police have recovered 3 kilogram Hashish, 30 liters liquor, 2 kalashnikoves, 8 guns of 12 bore, 11 rifles, 1 carbine, 40 pistols of 30 bore and 616 cartridges from them.

Police have started further investigation.