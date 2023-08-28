Open Menu

12 POs Arrested, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 08:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :SHO Naseer Farid Khattak of Badhber Police Station apprehended 12 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said police on Monday.

SHO Naseer Khattak revealed that during a 20-day operation, it targeted individuals who were implicated in crimes such as abduction, theft, arms display, and other crimes.

SHO Naseer Khattak reported that a total of 12 criminals, along with three Afghan residents living illegally, and 86 suspects involved in smuggling, drug trafficking, and other various crimes, have been taken into custody during this operation.

The apprehensions led to the recovery of more than 12 kilograms of ice and hashish, six Kalashnikovs, three rifles, 26 pistols, and 360 cartridges, along with stolen motorcycles and inverters.

