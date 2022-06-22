12 POs held

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown launched against outlaws in different parts of the district here Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, it had recovered 1.1 kg charas and 397 litre local-made liquor from the criminals before registering FIRs against them.

Moreover, police also recovered a Kalashnikov, two pistols and rifle from different accused people in jurisdiction of multiple police stations. At least 17 more accused involved in gambling were caught red-handed with stake money worth Rs. 18370 recovered from their possession.

Police spokesman hinted at continuing operation against outlaws in all 24 hours. Protecting masses without discrimination was earnest responsibility of the law-enforcement department, it was added.