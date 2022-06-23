12 POs Netted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 12 Proclaimed Offenders ( PO) and recovered narcotics from their possession.
Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 PO's-- Nayyar, Khurram,Touseef,Fakher,Ehsan,Fahad ,Imran ,Amjad, Afzal,Noor Muhammad,Khan Muhammad and Aslam, besides recovering huge quantity of drugs and liquor from them.
Police launched investigation.