12 power pilferers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::FESCO task force claimed to have caught 12 power pilferers during raids in various parts of the region.

FESCO sources said on Sunday that special task force conducted door-to-door checking of electricity meters at night.

The force checked 8086 electricity connection during May 2020 and detected power pilferage at 12 sites.

Therefore, the FESCO teams removed their electricity supply meters and issued detection bills of 90,705 units by imposing a fine of Rs114.9 million.

Reports have been lodged in police stations concerned for the registration of cases against the accused under electricity theft act, spokesman added.