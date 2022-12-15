12 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 12 power pilferers in Sargodha division during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,the task forces raided different places in Sargodha, Khushaab and Mianwali and detected theft of 2,561 electricity units.

The accused were involved in meter tampering, direct supply, slowing down meters,dead meter and meter screen wash etc.

Legal formalities were under way.