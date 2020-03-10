UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Power Stealers Arrested In Yar Hussain Sub-division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

12 power stealers arrested in Yar Hussain Sub-division

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force of Swabi Circle accompanied by police on Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power stealers in Yar Hussain-II sub-division and arrested 12 power thieves red-handed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force of Swabi Circle accompanied by police on Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power stealers in Yar Hussain-II sub-division and arrested 12 power thieves red-handed.

The teams also recovered Rs 700,000 from defaulters and shifted 78 meters to electricity poles.

The action has been taken on the directives of the Chief Executive PESCO who reaffirmed the commitment to continue drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks and bring the culprits to justice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Company Circle Swabi From PESCO

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

18 minutes ago

Russia says 'doors aren't closed' to cooperation w ..

42 seconds ago

Babar Azam keeping an eye on players' performance ..

43 seconds ago

Women' s role must be appreciated: Advocate Rizwan ..

45 seconds ago

'Zainab Alert' mobile App launched

2 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm likely in most parts during ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.