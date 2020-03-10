12 power stealers arrested in Yar Hussain Sub-division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force of Swabi Circle accompanied by police on Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power stealers in Yar Hussain-II sub-division and arrested 12 power thieves red-handed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force of Swabi Circle accompanied by police on Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power stealers in Yar Hussain-II sub-division and arrested 12 power thieves red-handed.

The teams also recovered Rs 700,000 from defaulters and shifted 78 meters to electricity poles.

The action has been taken on the directives of the Chief Executive PESCO who reaffirmed the commitment to continue drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks and bring the culprits to justice.