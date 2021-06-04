UrduPoint.com
12 Power Thieves Booked

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) intelligence team caught 12 power pilferers red handed and registered cases against them at different police stations during the last 24 hours.

According to a FESCO spokesperson, the cases were registered on the reports of SDOs of different circles of the company.

Those booked included—Arif of C-block, Millat Town, Fazal Haq of Chak No 121-JB, Muneer Hussain of Katchi Abadi, Nadeem Maseih and Muhammad Naeem of Chak No 203-RB, Muhammad Iqbal of mohala Garden Town, Ch Younas of mohala Haiderabad, Muhammad Afzal of Ali Town, Muhammad Aslam of Ali block, Imran Razaq of Chak No 198-RB, Farooq Ali of Chohrr Majra and Sharif of Chak No 217-RB.

The accused had installed direct connections with main electric wires.

